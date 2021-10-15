Police: Woman arrested after hitting building in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman was arrested after officers say she ran into a building and a power pole Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of 120 N. Elm Street just before 10 p.m. for a vehicle collision.

When they arrived, authorities say they found a car driven by 64-year-old Donna Hatfield had hit a building, a power pole and a lamp across the street.

Officials say they determined that Hatfield was under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

According to a press release, N. Elm Street was closed for a while between First Street and Second Street due to the wreck.

Officials say the building had significant damage to the front of the building and the power pole had to be replaced.

