Owensboro’s IMPACT 100 awards thousands to area nonprofits

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro group made a big impact Thursday night, awarding thousands of dollars to community nonprofits.

IMPACT 100 gives grants to several nonprofits for specific projects every year.

Girls Inc. and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter walked away with the largest grants of $100,000.

Fresh Start for Women and Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club accepted checks over $28,000.

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Build a Bed Project got $11,000.

Each organization submitted a specific way they’d use the money.

IMPACT 100 has given away over $3.6 million over the past 16 years.

