Owensboro woman reflects on experience as makeup artist for ‘Halloween Kills’ movie

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Lisa Duvall says she will be keenly interested when the latest installment of the iconic “Halloween” movie franchise hits the screen Friday night.

Duvall was a makeup artist on “Halloween Kills.”

She joined us from Malco Theaters in Owensboro for an interview.

You can watch that here:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

