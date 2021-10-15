Owensboro girl released from hospital after battling COVID-19, pneumonia

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro mother says she experienced the scare of a lifetime this past week.

“I was scared, really scared,” said Sabrina Calzada.

Calzada’s nine-year-old daughter, Mariana, was admitted to the hospital last weekend after suffering a seizure.

“Her eyes started rolling into the back of her head and she was shaking,” Calzada said.

The family says the doctors believe the girl was struggling to breathe and her brain wasn’t getting enough oxygen. She tested positive for COVID-19 and bacterial pneumonia on Sunday. Calzada says Mariana had to be put on oxygen as a result.

Calzada says she hopes people take the time to appreciate their loved ones after this experience.

“It made me think that it’s important to pay attention to your loved ones,” Calzada said. “Make sure that you are doing everything you need to do possible to not spread this virus because it may hit you like it hit mine or even worse.”

Calzada says she and her three-year-old son tested positive this week as well, preventing her from visiting Mariana in person.

“I don’t want another parent or brother or sister or anybody that they love have to experience what I did,” Calzada said.

Despite the scare, Calzada says Mariana has been discharged and returned home.

