Owensboro church hosting Fall Cook fundraiser this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is serving up burgoo and pulled pork this weekend.

You can swing by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Saturday at 3 p.m. to get your gallon.

A pound of pulled pork is $12, a whole chicken is $10 and that gallon of burgoo is $20.

The Fall Cook is a big fundraiser for the church and the Men’s Club Building Fund.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

