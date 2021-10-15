Owensboro church hosting Fall Cook fundraiser this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is serving up burgoo and pulled pork this weekend.

You can swing by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Saturday at 3 p.m. to get your gallon.

A pound of pulled pork is $12, a whole chicken is $10 and that gallon of burgoo is $20.

The Fall Cook is a big fundraiser for the church and the Men’s Club Building Fund.

