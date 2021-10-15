Birthday Club
More demo work underway at 420 Main

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More exterior work is going on at 420 Main in downtown Evansville.

The 18-story building at Fifth and Main is set to be imploded in just over a month on Sunday, November 21.

As we’ve reported, work on the Sycamore Building has been underway for a couple of months.

Plans are in place for a six-story building where 420 Main stands and a four-story building to replace the Sycamore buildings.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

