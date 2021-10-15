Kentuckians can now enroll in health coverage plans on exchange

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear says consumers can start logging in to Kentucky’s state-run health insurance exchange to review plans that best suit their needs for 2022.

Starting Friday, Kentuckians can compare state-managed health insurance plans on the web portal, known as kynect, ahead of the enrollment period that begins Nov. 1.

The governor relaunched the portal last year. It will allow Kentuckians to apply for health insurance coverage and complete their enrollment on one platform.

