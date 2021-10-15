Birthday Club
Ind. reports 53 new cases in Vanderburgh Co., no new area deaths

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,303 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 996,341 cases and 15,713 deaths.

The state map shows 53 new cases in Vanderburg County, 20 new cases in Warrick County, 16 new cases in Dubois County, 13 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Perry County, there were six new cases in both Posey and Spencer counties, and two new cases in Pike County.

There were no new deaths reported in our Indiana counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 31,975 cases, 473 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,210 cases, 129 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,225 cases, 188 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,644 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,742 cases, 43 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,480 cases, 113 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,364 cases, 42 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,273 cases, 43 deaths

