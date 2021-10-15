Heritage Hills QB Luke Rickelman earns POTW accolades with dual-threat showcase against Southridge

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills quarterback Luke Rickelman was voted as the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, collecting 6,667 votes following his explosive performance in Week 8 against Southridge.

The senior play-caller showed up big time for the Patriots in their rivalry matchup with the Raiders.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Southridge vs. Heritage Hills]

Rickelman compiled 102 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, as well as finished 3-of-4 passing for 45 yards in the 20-13 win over Southridge last Friday.

Heritage Hills (6-2) hosts Princeton on Friday at 7 p.m.

