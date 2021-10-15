Civic Theater dealing with damages after ticket box vandalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Civic Theater is dealing with the damage of a rock being thrown through their ticket box window.

Artistic director, Kevin Roach says he came to work Thursday to find it inside the box office.

Roach also says his security company reported a loud crash in the middle of the night, but there’s no footage to show who it could’ve been.

Roach filed a report with the Evansville Police Department who says the chances of finding the person are slim.

“Honestly, it just makes me sad because of all we’ve done to get this theater back up and running again, all of the people who donated to make that happen. It just amazes me how people can be so unkind,” Roach says.

They say nothing from the theater was stolen, and all shows will continue as scheduled.

