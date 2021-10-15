Birthday Club
Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

