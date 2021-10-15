Alert for storms this evening, cool and sunny weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms are likely this evening as a cold front passes through our region. Unfortunately, it looks like the best chance of storms will be between 7 and 9 PM, right in the middle of many local high school football games. A few showers may linger until about 2 AM, then our skies will clear as we head into Saturday morning.

Most of the Tri-State is included in a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening, which is a level two out of five. That means a few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain, small hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out, but the primary concern is the possibility of damaging wind gusts.

Even when it is not storming, it will be breezy tonight with winds from the northwest at around 10 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. That cool air blowing in from the northwest will drop our temperatures into the upper 40s by the end of the night, which is about 20° cooler than the lows this morning but average for this time of year.

Saturday will be sunny but brisk. It will still be rather breezy with winds from the west-northwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Despite plenty of sunshine, that cool wind will put a damper on our temperatures, and we will only climb into the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly with low temperatures in the low 40s. That will be the coldest night we have seen since May.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny, less breezy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s Sunday and lower 70s Monday.

We will see a few more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, and rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday as another cold front passes through our region. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday but will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday and mid to upper 60s Friday.

