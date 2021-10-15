Birthday Club
On Alert: Friday Thunderstorms

Cooler Saturday
10/14 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms.

A powerhouse cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon through this evening. There will be enough instability and wind shear available to support severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds, hail, and lightning. However, there will be enough wind shear available to support an isolated tornado or two.

Saturday, sunny, windy, and sharply colder as high temps only reach the lower 60s. Saturday night, clear and colder as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Sunday, generous sunshine and less breezy with high temps in the upper 60s. Sunday night, mainly clear and brisk as lows drop into the mid-40s.

