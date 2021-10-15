On Alert: Friday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms.

A powerhouse cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon through this evening. There will be enough instability and wind shear available to support severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds, hail, and lightning. However, there will be enough wind shear available to support an isolated tornado or two.

Saturday, sunny, windy, and sharply colder as high temps only reach the lower 60s. Saturday night, clear and colder as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Sunday, generous sunshine and less breezy with high temps in the upper 60s. Sunday night, mainly clear and brisk as lows drop into the mid-40s.

