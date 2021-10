EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is opening the curtain to welcome its 2021 to 2022 season.

“The Mad Ones” premieres Thursday.

It’s a new musical written by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk.

The production runs from Thursday until Sunday in the USI Performance Center.

