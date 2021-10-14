USI theater reopens to audiences in person with live performances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the University of Southern Indiana Theater opens its doors once again.

The first production of the season, “The Mad Ones,” is a new musical and will run from October 14-17 in the USI Performance Center, which is located at University Center East on the USI campus.

The seating will be socially distanced and audience members are encouraged to be masked and vaccinated. Over the summer, the theatre experimented with pre-recorded and streamed performances, but they are excited to return in person.

”You can sit next to the people you came with and we will create distance around you, but we should be able to do that and make everyone comfortable,” Elliot Wasserman, chair of the performing arts department said. “So I think from that standpoint, it will be as close to normal as possible and we really look forward to that because, you know, our audience knows, and certainly our students know, there’s nothing quite as electric as live performance.”

USI staff say although the actors will not be masked on stage, they will be masked and distanced beforehand.

