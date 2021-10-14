USI hosting annual event to honor domestic violence survivors, victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting its annual Flowers on the Lake event Thursday in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It’s a ceremony designed to honor those whose lives have been taken due to domestic violence.

Students and faculty will come together at Reflection Lake on campus.

Each of the petals thrown on the lake honors those victims and survivors.

That set for 4 Thursday afternoon near the Liberal Arts Center.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.