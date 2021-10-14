USI basketball holding ‘Midnight Madness’ event to tip-off upcoming season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting “Midnight Madness” to open up the men’s and women’s basketball seasons on Thursday night.

“Midnight Madness” is back this year, and it’s an action-packed night for Southern Indiana basketball fans.

The USI men’s and women’s basketball programs will both be in attendance to generate excitement for the season. The night includes free food, giveaway prizes, three-point and dunk contests, and much more.

Fans have a lot to look forward to this season.

Starting on the men’s side, USI head coach Stan Gouard enters his second season at the helm, bringing in a mixture of talent with first-year players like Castle graduate Isaiah Swope, as well as senior leaders who are taking advantage of the extra season granted due to COVID-19

As for the women’s squad, three-time GLVC Coach of the Year Rick Stein is back for his 23rd season. The Lady Eagles, who finished with an 11-5 record this past season, return every player but one from last year’s team.

The doors will open to fans at 8:30 p.m.

