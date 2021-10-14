Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

USI basketball holding ‘Midnight Madness’ event to tip-off upcoming season

USI Basketball
USI Basketball(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting “Midnight Madness” to open up the men’s and women’s basketball seasons on Thursday night.

“Midnight Madness” is back this year, and it’s an action-packed night for Southern Indiana basketball fans.

The USI men’s and women’s basketball programs will both be in attendance to generate excitement for the season. The night includes free food, giveaway prizes, three-point and dunk contests, and much more.

Fans have a lot to look forward to this season.

Starting on the men’s side, USI head coach Stan Gouard enters his second season at the helm, bringing in a mixture of talent with first-year players like Castle graduate Isaiah Swope, as well as senior leaders who are taking advantage of the extra season granted due to COVID-19

As for the women’s squad, three-time GLVC Coach of the Year Rick Stein is back for his 23rd season. The Lady Eagles, who finished with an 11-5 record this past season, return every player but one from last year’s team.

The doors will open to fans at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask
“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
Alex Dartt
Posey Co. man sentenced in drug dealing case
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Water restored following service disruption on First Avenue

Latest News

NCAA Women’s Soccer: So. Illinois vs. UE
NCAA Women’s Soccer: So. Illinois vs. UE
NCAA Women’s Soccer: So. Illinois vs. UE
NCAA Women’s Soccer: So. Illinois vs. UE
Missouri State vs. UE volleyball highlights
Missouri State vs. UE volleyball highlights
Missouri State vs. UE volleyball highlights
Missouri State vs. UE volleyball highlights