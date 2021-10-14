Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The FDA will be digging into the data this morning. The Feds will be discussing a Moderna booster shot, among other things on their agenda this week.

Social Security Payments could jump next year by an average of almost a hundred bucks. The reason for the hike is to account for inflation.

A natural gas project CenterPoint is proposing could make your utility bill go up. Several were at a public meeting to voice their concerns.

Residents in Henderson are hoping the city will build an aquatics center. Some residents say it’s something the city needs.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

