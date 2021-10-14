Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The FDA will be digging into the data this morning. The Feds will be discussing a Moderna booster shot, among other things on their agenda this week.

Social Security Payments could jump next year by an average of almost a hundred bucks. The reason for the hike is to account for inflation.

A natural gas project CenterPoint is proposing could make your utility bill go up. Several were at a public meeting to voice their concerns.

Residents in Henderson are hoping the city will build an aquatics center. Some residents say it’s something the city needs.

