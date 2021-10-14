Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested with large amount of drugs after traffic stop

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County deputies arrested a Morganfield man on trafficking charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Deputies say they pulled over 30-year-old Jackie Peckham on Old Providence Road in Sturgis.

Authorities say they found Peckham had four active warrants out of Union County.

After further investigation, they say they found about 1.5 ounces of meth and nearly four pounds of marijuana.

Deputies say they also found $2,000, a digital scale, several plastic baggies and a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

Drugs recovered after authorities pulled over Jackie Peckham. (Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)

Pechman was booked into the Webster County Jail.

