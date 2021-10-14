Scattered rain tonight, Alert Day for storms tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight, and we are on alert for the possibility of another, stronger round of storms tomorrow.

A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will stay off to our west until about 7PM. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move from southwest to northeast through the Tri-State this evening and through the overnight hours. An isolated strong to severe storm with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts cannot be completely ruled out, but our severe weather threat is low.

It looks like most of that rain will taper off Friday morning, and we may even get a few peeks of sunshine around midday and early Friday afternoon, but isolated rain chances will linger throughout the day. Our rain chances ramp back up late Friday afternoon, probably around 4PM, and continue through Friday evening before tapering off during the overnight hours.

Most of the Tri-State is included in a Slight Risk for severe storms Friday, which is a two out of five on the risk scale. A few isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are possible Friday afternoon and evening, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The strength of these storms will largely depend on how much rain or sun we get earlier in the day Friday.

The cold front bringing us those storms will also have a big impact on our temperatures. Most of us topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We will only fall into the mid to upper 60s overnight, which is about 20° warmer than average for this time of year.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s on Friday, then that cold front passes through our region Friday evening. That will drop our temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50° Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny and brisk with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Our highs will rebound into the upper 60s Sunday and lower 70s Monday through Wednesday. Sunday and Monday will be sunny, but we will see a few more clouds Tuesday, and there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday as another cold front passes through our region.

