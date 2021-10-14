Birthday Club
Police looking for man after hit & run incident in Evansville

Police looking for man involved in hit and run incident at the intersection of Fulton and Illinois.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us officers were called to a hit and run Thursday morning at Fulton and Illinois Street.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us a stolen truck crashed into a fire hydrant and the driver took off running.

They say they are still looking for the suspect and a K9 was called in to track help track him.

According to authorities, they found a gun case at the scene.

Officers say the suspect looked to be in his 30s and was wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

