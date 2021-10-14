Police looking for man after hit & run incident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us officers were called to a hit and run Thursday morning at Fulton and Illinois Street.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us a stolen truck crashed into a fire hydrant and the driver took off running.

They say they are still looking for the suspect and a K9 was called in to track help track him.

According to authorities, they found a gun case at the scene.

Officers say the suspect looked to be in his 30s and was wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

