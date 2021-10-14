Owensboro’s Empty Bowls bringing back annual fundraiser
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - You can grab a bowl of soup all in the name of charity Thursday night.
Owensboro’s Empty Bowls is bringing back its annual fundraiser after having to do a drive-thru event last year.
A $15 ticket buys you a handmade bowl and a locally made soup to go inside, but more importantly, the money goes to a local shelter.
This year’s recipient is the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
