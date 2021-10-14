Owensboro’s Empty Bowls bringing back annual fundraiser.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - You can grab a bowl of soup all in the name of charity Thursday night.

Owensboro’s Empty Bowls is bringing back its annual fundraiser after having to do a drive-thru event last year.

A $15 ticket buys you a handmade bowl and a locally made soup to go inside, but more importantly, the money goes to a local shelter.

This year’s recipient is the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.