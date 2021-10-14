Mt. Carmel Lady Aces win state golf championship
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel Lady Aces took home the state golf championship over the past weekend.
The girls’ coach tells us the team also broke the state record with their two-day score of 604.
The Lady Aces finished their season undefeated, going 78-0.
The team plans on presenting the trophy to the school on Monday, October 18 at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.