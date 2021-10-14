Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mt. Carmel Lady Aces win state golf championship

Mt. Carmel Lady Aces take up the state golf championship.
Mt. Carmel Lady Aces take up the state golf championship.(Mt. Carmel High School website.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel Lady Aces took home the state golf championship over the past weekend.

The girls’ coach tells us the team also broke the state record with their two-day score of 604.

The Lady Aces finished their season undefeated, going 78-0.

The team plans on presenting the trophy to the school on Monday, October 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask
“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Water restored following service disruption on First Avenue
Alex Dartt
Posey Co. man sentenced in drug dealing case

Latest News

ISP investigating shooting in Pike Co.
ISP investigating shooting in Pike Co.
EPD looking for hit and run suspect
EPD looking for hit and run suspect
CenterPoint warns natural gas bills are expected to increase this winter
Jackie Peckham.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested with large amount of drugs after traffic stop