More Afghans arriving in Indiana to await resettlement

Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana National Guard.
Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana National Guard.(MilBases.com)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - More than 6,600 Afghan refugees who began arriving at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training post nearly six weeks ago are awaiting resettlement.

Mark Howell, the regional spokesman for the federal Transportation Security Administration overseeing Operation Allies Welcome, says more are expected at the post in the coming weeks, but it’s unclear how many.

Officials say they’re uncertain if refugees will be permanently resettled by early November, as hoped.

Howell says many Afghans are still completing medical and security screening checks.

Once cleared, they’ll work with non-governmental organizations to determine housing assignments, sponsor families and work authorizations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

