Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Joint Rotary meeting set to hear update on I-69 River Crossing

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a joint Rotary meeting between Evansville and Henderson, where they’ll be hearing an update on the I-69 River Crossing.

We learned more about the environmental study last month.

It allows construction on Section One to start early in 2022.

The project will be divided into two sections. The first part of the project includes improvements in Henderson and extends from Kentucky 425 to US 60. The second part of the project completes the I-69 connection from US 60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville.

Officials say that construction will start in Kentucky first as Indiana finishes up construction on other parts on I-69.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask
“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Water restored following service disruption on First Avenue
Moses Hardin.
Affidavit: Man facing several drug-related charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana...
More Afghans arriving in Indiana to await resettlement
Owensboro’s Empty Bowls bringing back annual fundraiser.
Owensboro’s Empty Bowls bringing back annual fundraiser
USI Theatre opens 2021-2022 season
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 10/14
Thursday Sunrise Headlines