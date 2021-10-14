Joint Rotary meeting set to hear update on I-69 River Crossing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a joint Rotary meeting between Evansville and Henderson, where they’ll be hearing an update on the I-69 River Crossing.

We learned more about the environmental study last month.

It allows construction on Section One to start early in 2022.

The project will be divided into two sections. The first part of the project includes improvements in Henderson and extends from Kentucky 425 to US 60. The second part of the project completes the I-69 connection from US 60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville.

Officials say that construction will start in Kentucky first as Indiana finishes up construction on other parts on I-69.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.