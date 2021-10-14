ISP investigating shooting in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Pike County.

It happened early Thursday morning in the 3000 block of River Road, which is north of Petersburg.

Troopers say the victim was inside a mobile home when the shooting happened.

They say the victim has been treated, and is already back home.

Detectives are investigating some leads in the case.

We’ll keep you updated.

