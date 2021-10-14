Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

ISP investigating shooting in Pike Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Pike County.

It happened early Thursday morning in the 3000 block of River Road, which is north of Petersburg.

Troopers say the victim was inside a mobile home when the shooting happened.

They say the victim has been treated, and is already back home.

Detectives are investigating some leads in the case.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask
“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Water restored following service disruption on First Avenue
Moses Hardin.
Affidavit: Man facing several drug-related charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Jackie Peckham.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested with large amount of drugs after traffic stop
Police looking for man involved in hit and run incident at the intersection of Fulton and...
Police looking for man after hit & run incident in Evansville
EVSC holding High School Options Fair for 8th graders
Daviess Co. Public Library holding teen job fair