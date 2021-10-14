Ind. reports 78 new COVID-19 deaths, including 2 in Gibson and 1 in Posey

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,644 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 994,079 cases and 15,694 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in Gibson County and one new death in Posey County.

It shows 76 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 25 new cases in Warrick County, 21 new cases in Gibson County, 15 new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Perry, Pike, and Spencer Counties, and five new cases in Posey County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 31,922 cases, 473 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,194 cases, 129 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,205 cases, 188 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,635 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,736 cases, 43 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,468 cases, 113 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,358 cases, 42 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,271 cases, 43 deaths

