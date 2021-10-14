Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 78 new COVID-19 deaths, including 2 in Gibson and 1 in Posey

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,644 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 994,079 cases and 15,694 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in Gibson County and one new death in Posey County.

It shows 76 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 25 new cases in Warrick County, 21 new cases in Gibson County, 15 new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Perry, Pike, and Spencer Counties, and five new cases in Posey County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 31,922 cases, 473 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,194 cases, 129 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,205 cases, 188 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,635 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,736 cases, 43 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,468 cases, 113 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,358 cases, 42 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,271 cases, 43 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask
“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Water restored following service disruption on First Avenue
Alex Dartt
Posey Co. man sentenced in drug dealing case

Latest News

Attorney General Todd Rokita making lawsuit announcement
Ind. Attorney General: Lawsuit filed against Evansville company involved with robocalls
Mt. Carmel Lady Aces take up the state golf championship.
Mt. Carmel Lady Aces win state golf championship
ISP investigating shooting in Pike Co.
ISP investigating shooting in Pike Co.
EPD looking for hit and run suspect
EPD looking for hit and run suspect