Ind. Attorney General: Lawsuit filed against Evansville company involved with robocalls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced the filing of a lawsuit against an Evansville company who he says acted as a gateway into the United States for robocallers in India, the Philippines and Singapore.

He says it involves more than 4.8 million calls.

Rokita named Startel Communications, which is based in Evansville.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.