Ind. Attorney General: Lawsuit filed against Evansville company involved with robocalls

Attorney General Todd Rokita making lawsuit announcement
Attorney General Todd Rokita making lawsuit announcement
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced the filing of a lawsuit against an Evansville company who he says acted as a gateway into the United States for robocallers in India, the Philippines and Singapore.

He says it involves more than 4.8 million calls.

Rokita named Startel Communications, which is based in Evansville.

This story will be updated.

