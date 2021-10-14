Habitat homeowner puts in hard work for new house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated another home in Evansville today.

Clara Donna Timson put in 300 hours of work into not only building her home but her neighbors homes too.

She attended zoom classes to learn the financial ropes of home-ownership. As part of the dedication Clara received a tool box, bible, and certificate to mark the day.

”It shows that hard work pays off. Even though it take 300 plus hours of work and taking care of a child, it’s possible. And two days ago was my birthday, so this is a great birthday present for me,” said Timson

Clara and her son expect to move into their home in a month.

