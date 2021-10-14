Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Habitat homeowner puts in hard work for new house

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated another home in Evansville today.

Clara Donna Timson put in 300 hours of work into not only building her home but her neighbors homes too.

She attended zoom classes to learn the financial ropes of home-ownership. As part of the dedication Clara received a tool box, bible, and certificate to mark the day.

”It shows that hard work pays off. Even though it take 300 plus hours of work and taking care of a child, it’s possible. And two days ago was my birthday, so this is a great birthday present for me,” said Timson

Clara and her son expect to move into their home in a month.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask
“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
Alex Dartt
Posey Co. man sentenced in drug dealing case
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Water restored following service disruption on First Avenue

Latest News

USI hosting annual Flowers on the Lake to honor domestic violence survivors, victims.
USI hosts annual event to honor domestic violence survivors, victims
USI theater reopens to audiences in person with live performances
USI theater reopens to audiences in person with live performances
Ind. reports 78 new COVID-19 deaths, including 2 in Gibson and 1 in Posey
Ind. reports 78 new COVID-19 deaths, including 2 in Gibson and 1 in Posey
The USI Performance Center opens its doors once again on Thursday.
USI theater reopens to audiences in person with live performances