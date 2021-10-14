Gibson Co. woman looking for owner of class ring

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County woman is hoping Facebook posts about a class ring will help reunite it with its owner.

Vicki Burchell says many years ago, her stepson found a Princeton Community High School class ring from 1991, with the name Robert engraved on it.

She said this was before online share sites like Facebook, so she took it to work hoping to show it around. She says instead, it ended up sitting in her desk drawer.

It was discovered again when she cleaned out the desk, but only made its way to her desk at home.

Recently, Vicki found the ring again and says this time, she was determined to do something about it.

It’s been shared on some online groups, but Vicki says so far, nobody has claimed it.

She’s hoping the rightful owner can describe what is on the sides of ring so she knows she has found the right Robert.

If you know Robert, you can send Vicki or us a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.