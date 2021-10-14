Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gibson Co. woman looking for owner of class ring

Princeton Community High School 1991 class ring
Princeton Community High School 1991 class ring(Vicki Burchell)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County woman is hoping Facebook posts about a class ring will help reunite it with its owner.

Vicki Burchell says many years ago, her stepson found a Princeton Community High School class ring from 1991, with the name Robert engraved on it.

She said this was before online share sites like Facebook, so she took it to work hoping to show it around. She says instead, it ended up sitting in her desk drawer.

It was discovered again when she cleaned out the desk, but only made its way to her desk at home.

Recently, Vicki found the ring again and says this time, she was determined to do something about it.

It’s been shared on some online groups, but Vicki says so far, nobody has claimed it.

She’s hoping the rightful owner can describe what is on the sides of ring so she knows she has found the right Robert.

If you know Robert, you can send Vicki or us a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask
“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
Alex Dartt
Posey Co. man sentenced in drug dealing case
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Water restored following service disruption on First Avenue

Latest News

The USI Performance Center opens its doors once again on Thursday.
USI theater reopens to audiences in person with live performances
Man arrested on several drug charges in Union Co.
Man arrested on several drug charges in Union Co.
Power outage map
Power restored to more than 3K customers in Evansville
Attorney General Todd Rokita making lawsuit announcement
Ind. Attorney General: Lawsuit filed against Evansville company involved with robocalls