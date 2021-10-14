Daviess Co. Public Library holding teen job fair
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Teens looking for jobs can head over to the Daviess County Public Library Thursday.
There will be a lot of employers there looking for workers.
There will also be volunteers to help with applications and resumes and practice interviewing skills.
Here’s a list of some of the businesses that will be there.
- TJ Maxx
- Big Dipper
- Burger King
- Arby’s
- Pizza Hut
This job fair is for high school teens.
It is set to start at 4 p.m. and will wrap up around 6 p.m.
