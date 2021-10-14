Daviess Co. Public Library holding teen job fair

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Teens looking for jobs can head over to the Daviess County Public Library Thursday.

There will be a lot of employers there looking for workers.

There will also be volunteers to help with applications and resumes and practice interviewing skills.

Here’s a list of some of the businesses that will be there.

TJ Maxx

Big Dipper

Burger King

Arby’s

Pizza Hut

This job fair is for high school teens.

It is set to start at 4 p.m. and will wrap up around 6 p.m.

