On Alert: Friday P.M. Thunderstorms

Cooler Saturday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy and warm as high temps climb into the lower 80s. There is a 25% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Friday, a powerhouse cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms especially from late afternoon through Friday. There will be enough instability and wind shear to support severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds, hail, and lightning. However, there will be enough wind shear support an isolated tornado.

Saturday, sunny, windy, and cooler as high temps only reach the lower 60s. Saturday night, clear and colder as lows drop into the lower 40s. Sunday, generous sunshine and less breezy with high temps in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

