Welcome home parade set for Tri-State gymnast who injured neck

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State teen is coming home Wednesday.

Jackie Biehler hurt her neck over the summer while practicing gymnastics.

She was flown to a Louisville hospital and has been in Chicago for rehab.

Her friends and teammates held a prayer circle for her in July.

There’s a drive-by parade set for Wednesday.

The Facebook group “Thumbs up for Jackie” says you can start lining up at Elberfeld Elementary around 5:45 p.m.

