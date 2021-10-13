Welcome home parade set for Tri-State gymnast who injured neck
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State teen is coming home Wednesday.
Jackie Biehler hurt her neck over the summer while practicing gymnastics.
She was flown to a Louisville hospital and has been in Chicago for rehab.
Her friends and teammates held a prayer circle for her in July.
There’s a drive-by parade set for Wednesday.
The Facebook group “Thumbs up for Jackie” says you can start lining up at Elberfeld Elementary around 5:45 p.m.
