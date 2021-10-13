Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The White House COVID Response Team will hold a briefing today as the debate over vaccine mandates heats up.

The coroner who conducted Gabby Petito’s autopsy is revealing disturbing new details in her homicide case.

Today is your chance to speak either for or against a hike in your utility rates.

Tropicana will be no more as Bally’s Evansville Casino is opening this morning.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
Emily Shelton and Lloyd J. Carpenter
ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Police called to report of stabbing in Evansville
Police called to stabbing in Evansville

Latest News

Paul Wiltshire
Man accused of shooting Deputy Bryan Hicks expected back in court
Paul Wiltshire.
Man accused of shooting Deputy Bryan Hicks expected back in court
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 10/13
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 10/13
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting