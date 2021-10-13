Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skies becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal near 80-degrees. Most of the scattered showers and storms will taper off during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm as high temps climb into the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Friday, a powerhouse cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms especially from late afternoon through Friday. There will be enough instability and wind shear to support the development of severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds, hail, and lightning.

