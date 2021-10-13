Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Scattered Storms

Friday: Showers & Storms
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skies becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal near 80-degrees. Most of the scattered showers and storms will taper off during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm as high temps climb into the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Friday, a powerhouse cold front will spark showers and thunderstorms especially from late afternoon through Friday. There will be enough instability and wind shear to support the development of severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds, hail, and lightning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
Emily Shelton and Lloyd J. Carpenter
ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Police called to report of stabbing in Evansville
Police called to stabbing in Evansville

Latest News

14 First Alert 10/13
14 First Alert 10/13
10/12 14 First Alert 10pm
10/12 14 First Alert 10pm
10/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/11 14 First Alert 10pm
Pleasant temps, more showers ahead