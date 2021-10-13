Birthday Club
Reitz prepares for the annual “Battle at the Bowl”

Panthers challenge Mater Dei rivals for the historic West Side Nut Club Trophy
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s rivalry week in the Tri-State. Mater Dei and Reitz are in preparation mode to compete in the annual “Battle at the Bowl”, and the West Side Nut Club Trophy is up for grabs once again.

The 6-2 Wildcats enter the week confident, on a three game winning streak. As for the Panthers, after losing five straight, they are also coming off a high note as they defeated the Bosse Bulldogs 35-8 in week eight.

But, everyone knows that when it comes to the “Battle at the Bowl”, records are thrown out the window.

Coach Cory Brunson has now coached and played for the trophy, so he knows what’s at stake. We asked the Panthers what this game means to them.

“It’s the best one of the year,” Reitz quarterback Nate Staley said. “It’s always a good game, it doesn’t matter the record, it’s Mater Dei.”

”These guys grew up together, playing together in the junior league together, so it’s definitely bragging rights,” Reitz Head Coach Cory Brunson said.

Reitz will host Mater Dei on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Reitz Bowl.

