Posey Co. man sentenced in drug dealing case

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing drugs in Posey County.

Wednesday, 25-year-old Alex Dartt, of Mt. Vernon was sentenced after pleading guilty to Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 2 felony.

As part of his guilty plea, officials say Dartt admitted to possessing more than 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, commonly referred to as “K2″, with the intent to distribute.

According to police records, on December 4, 2020, Dartt was stopped for speeding by Posey County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Hicks. They say at the time, he had a warrant.

Deputies say Dartt admitted there was synthetic marijuana in the car, and they seized over 100 grams of K2 from under the front passenger seat.

“This was a routine traffic stop that led to a seizure of a large amount of K2. I’m grateful for the work of the Posey County Sheriff’s Office in this case for removing these illegal drugs from our community,” commented Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

