Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Posey Co. man sentenced in drug dealing case

Alex Dartt
Alex Dartt(Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing drugs in Posey County.

Wednesday, 25-year-old Alex Dartt, of Mt. Vernon was sentenced after pleading guilty to Dealing in a Controlled Substance, a Level 2 felony.

As part of his guilty plea, officials say Dartt admitted to possessing more than 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, commonly referred to as “K2″, with the intent to distribute.

According to police records, on December 4, 2020, Dartt was stopped for speeding by Posey County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Hicks. They say at the time, he had a warrant.

Deputies say Dartt admitted there was synthetic marijuana in the car, and they seized over 100 grams of K2 from under the front passenger seat.

“This was a routine traffic stop that led to a seizure of a large amount of K2. I’m grateful for the work of the Posey County Sheriff’s Office in this case for removing these illegal drugs from our community,” commented Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Emily Shelton and Lloyd J. Carpenter
ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Police called to report of stabbing in Evansville
Police called to stabbing in Evansville

Latest News

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Henderson Municipal Gas customers expected to see bill increase this winter
Henderson Municipal Gas customers expected to see bill increase this winter
Tropicana changing to Bally’s Evansville Casino
Tropicana makes official change to Bally’s Evansville Casino
COVID-19 hospitalizations declining at Owensboro Health
COVID-19 hospitalizations declining at Owensboro Health