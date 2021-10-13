Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask

Kyle Schneider.
Kyle Schneider.(Source: Warrick County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville Police Department says a man was arrested at the Warrick County School Board meeting after refusing to wear a mask.

Police Chief Daryl Saltzman says Kyle Schneider was asked to leave the school board meeting after not complying with a board policy requiring those in attendance to wear a face mask.

Chief Saltzman says a Boonville officer then told Schneider if he didn’t leave the meeting, he would be arrested for trespassing.

When Schneider once again refused, police say he was taken into custody.

