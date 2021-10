OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting its sixth drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic.

It’s happening Thursday at First Christian Church at 700 JR Miller Boulevard.

Officials ask that you bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one,

The Health Department will be offering all three vaccines.

