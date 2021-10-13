Nick Nackery under new ownership in time for Halloween season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Nick Nackery now has new owners in the store’s busiest season.

Dan and Jana Bean just signed as the new owners last week.

“We’ve always had this entrepreneurial spirit, but we also have been big horror movie enthusiasts, big Halloween fans,” Dan said.

Dan used to work for Warrick County development, but when he and his wife saw it was for sale...

“Well why not? Let’s see if this is something we can actually make happen,” he said. “It took a little bit of effort and a little bit of roller coaster ride, but here we are today.”

Just a few weeks out from Halloween, preparing for last minute costume shoppers, and shoppers who didn’t know if the Nick Nackery’s legacy would live on.

“We’ve had some really good, really busy days,” said Dan. “I think the announcement of the new ownership has really helped, a lot of people thought the Nick Nackery was closing.”

But the store’s legacy will live on, and Dan says, with few changes to how it is now.

“It is an institution of Evansville,” said Dan. “It’s been here 36 years, and we hope it’ll be here with decades to come. While we may freshen some things up and bring in some new ideas and things like that, the Nick Nackery will always be what it is today.”

Previous owner Suzy Blesch says she will be sticking around until the end of the month, just to help out.

