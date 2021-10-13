Man accused of shooting Deputy Bryan Hicks expected back in court

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting a Posey County Sheriff’s deputy is expected in court Wednesday.

70-year-old Paul Wiltshire is charged with attempted murder.

Paul Wiltshire (Indiana State Police)

The shooting happened last month in New Harmony.

[New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy]

Deputy Bryan Hicks has been in the hospital since.

At the last hearing, the judge issued a no-contact order with Wiltshire and any of the victims involved.

He’s still in the Warrick County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.