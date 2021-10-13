Man accused of shooting Deputy Bryan Hicks expected back in court
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting a Posey County Sheriff’s deputy is expected in court Wednesday.
70-year-old Paul Wiltshire is charged with attempted murder.
The shooting happened last month in New Harmony.
Deputy Bryan Hicks has been in the hospital since.
At the last hearing, the judge issued a no-contact order with Wiltshire and any of the victims involved.
He’s still in the Warrick County Jail without bond.
