Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting

Allowing CenterPoint Energy customers to speak up about hike in utility rates
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, Oct. 13 Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a public meeting and wants comments from CenterPoint Energy customers.

CenterPoint has filed to place a new electric generation facility in Posey County.

[Previous Story: CenterPoint Energy emphasizes need for renewable energy with new plan]

It would include two natural gas-fired combustion turbines at a cost of $323 million.

CenterPoint is proposing a rate hike of around $23 to customers monthly bill to pay for the project.

[Previous Story: Public hearing set over CenterPoint’s request to raise rates for natural gas facility in Posey Co.]

Wednesday’s hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at Old National Events Plaza.

Customers can also weigh in online.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

