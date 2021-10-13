Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, Oct. 13 Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a public meeting and wants comments from CenterPoint Energy customers.

CenterPoint has filed to place a new electric generation facility in Posey County.

It would include two natural gas-fired combustion turbines at a cost of $323 million.

CenterPoint is proposing a rate hike of around $23 to customers monthly bill to pay for the project.

Wednesday’s hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at Old National Events Plaza.

Customers can also weigh in online.

