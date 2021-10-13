Ind. reports 5 new area COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,773 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 991,460 cases and 15,616 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County, two new deaths in Warrick County, and one new death in Spencer County.

It shows 189 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 64 new cases in Warrick County, 18 new cases in Dubois and Gibson Counties, 16 new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Spencer County, five new cases in Pike County, and three new cases in Perry County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 31,846 cases, 473 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,177 cases, 129 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,180 cases, 188 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,629 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,731 cases, 42 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,447 cases, 111 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,352 cases, 42 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,267 cases, 43 deaths

