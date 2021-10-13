Housing leaders showcase progress at ‘Forge on Main’ housing units in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - House Investments led a tour on Wednesday to show off the progress of the housing units on Baker Street.

The Forge on Main will consist of 180 units with a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments. 18 of those units will be available for 60% of the area’s median income. The rest are workforce housing units.

The goal is to provide affordable housing units in Jacobsville. There is also a commercial space that will be filled by a grocer and other businesses.

”To provide a diverse base here in Jacobsville and downtown Evansville, there needed to be additional housing types,” Matt Gadus, principal at House Investments said. “We are excited about this project because we are bringing a truly different type of housing to Jacobsville that we feel is much needed, that we feel will enhance the neighborhood overall, and you know, blend in well with everything that is currently going on.”

Officials hope to have the first building ready by late November and all buildings complete by March.

