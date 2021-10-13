High Score Saloon moving to new Main St. location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High Score Salon is getting a new home downtown.

Downtown Evansville shared they’ll be moving to 309 Main Street, which is formerly Decades of Design.

High Score Saloon owners say they’ve enjoyed their location downstairs at 323 Main Street, but now they’ll have a little more room.

The move is expected in 2022.

High Score Saloon also runs a family friendly arcade on west side called High Score Player Two. It opened in summer 2020.

