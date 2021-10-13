Birthday Club
Henderson group pushes for aquatic center

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re looking to swim in Henderson, Atkinson Park is one of the few public options available.

For competitive swimming, the local YMCA is about all there is.

That lack of options is why a group of residents is pushing to have the city build an aquatic center.

Tuesday, the Henderson Board of Commissioners heard a report from the Hendersonians for an Aquatic Center Committee about their participation in the Build-A-Pool conference in August.

Brady Williams is speaking with the group. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

