Gibson Co. motorcycle crash sends 1 person to hospital

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Gibson County.

Haubstadt Fire Territory says they were sent to the intersection of State Road 68 and County Road 1100 South just after 2 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

At this time, there’s no word on the condition of the person who went to get treatment.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

