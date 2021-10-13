Gibson Co. motorcycle crash sends 1 person to hospital

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Gibson County.

Haubstadt Fire Territory says they were sent to the intersection of State Road 68 and County Road 1100 South just after 2 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

At this time, there’s no word on the condition of the person who went to get treatment.

