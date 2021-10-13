First Afghan refugees arriving in Owensboro this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first Afghan refugees will arrive this weekend in Owensboro.

Officials with the International Center say they’ll be welcoming two adult men.

Once they arrive, they will be assigned a case manager who will assist their transition to American life for the first 90 days.

As we’ve reported, the International Center of Kentucky has been preparing for about 100 refugees to arrive in Owensboro.

