Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

First Afghan refugees arriving in Owensboro this weekend

(14 News)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first Afghan refugees will arrive this weekend in Owensboro.

Officials with the International Center say they’ll be welcoming two adult men.

Once they arrive, they will be assigned a case manager who will assist their transition to American life for the first 90 days.

[100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro]

As we’ve reported, the International Center of Kentucky has been preparing for about 100 refugees to arrive in Owensboro.

Jordan Yaney will have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Emily Shelton and Lloyd J. Carpenter
ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Police called to report of stabbing in Evansville
Police called to stabbing in Evansville

Latest News

Henderson group pushes for aquatic center
Chipotle coming to Owensboro
EWSU crews working to repair the water line in the 4200 block of First Avenue.
Area of water service disruption expanded in North Park area
Moses Hardin.
Affidavit: Man facing several drug-related charges after traffic stop