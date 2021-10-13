COVID-19 hospitalizations declining at Owensboro Health

Birthday Club
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Owensboro Health are sharing some good news when it comes to the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus.

They say those numbers are slowing going down across their facilities.

On September 21, the hospital system reported a peak of 85 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Three weeks later, that number is down to 61 patients.

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Owensboro Health
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Owensboro Health(WFIE)

As the graphic shows, 51 of the 61 patients are unvaccinated.

The slight decline in cases is met with increasing coronavirus cases on the other side of the river in Indiana.

Officials with Owensboro Health hope this will encourage people to get vaccinated, if they have not already.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the countywide number to 5,397 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 201 active cases.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 16,189 cases, 249 deaths, 55.21% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 5,397 cases, 80 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 8,058 cases, 197 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 4,326 cases, 76 deaths, 39.68% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 7,649 cases, 101 deaths, 49.43% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 2,398 cases, 34 deaths, 46.36% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,395 cases, 39 deaths, 49.20% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,394 cases, 28 deaths, 39.97% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,303 cases, 18 deaths, 59.21% vaccinated

