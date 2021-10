OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Chipotle Mexican Grill tell us they plan to open a location in Owensboro.

They say it’s expected in the spring of 2022.

Officials were not yet able to tell us where the restaurant will be specifically

Chipotle has hundreds of locations, including a few dozen in Kentucky.

